Fraud accusations arise against Jefferson Parish high school

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish School leaders say they're working to put more safeguards in check after alleged records fraud at one of their high schools. Yet, some parents say this fraud investigation is only the latest in a string of issues plaguing the school district.
A Jefferson Parish high school principal and three administrators are on administrative leave, accused of records fraud.
“We’re going to hear those individuals out to see, in their opinion, what happened and then our administration will respond accordingly,” Jefferson Parish Superintendent Cade Brumley said.
Brumley said the case is ongoing, despite the fact all five Helen Cox seniors affected completed a proficiency exam and graduated.
“This is a situation that could have been swept under the rug, but that’s not the approach we’ve taken. We’ve said, ‘You know what, this is an issue,’” Brumley said.
Brumley reported the alleged fraud after an internal investigation initiated after a whistle blower tipped them off. Brumley said the district is putting additional safeguards in place, like transcript and grade report checks, as well as district-wide auditing, beginning this year.
Larry Dale is the president of the Jefferson Parish School Board.
“I know there are a lot of pressures on administrators for their school performance score,” Dale said. “Some administrators handle it correctly and remediate the students and help the students to learn what they can to be able to pass. I’m sure with 84 schools in the district that maybe some don’t, and maybe that was the case at Helen Cox. I don’t know what happened at Helen Cox,” Dale said.
Details aside, Dale said the superintendent of a year and a half addressed the issue and is implementing a plan to prevent it from happening again. Yet, he said he understands why parents may be discouraged by the recent news.
“Last term, I got complaints continuously about board members interfering in the placement of personnel,” Dale explained. "Several years ago, a couple hundred vacancies, teachers not in the classroom when school started.”
Some parents said their students still deal with the consequences.
“Horribly struggling. He’ll be a sophomore this year and he’s on an eighth grade level, through no fault of his own,” a Kenner mom, who asked to remain anonymous, said.
The mom said for 18 weeks, her son was without a teacher for three of his classes -- math, english and science. Now, she’s holding the district accountable.
"Help them learn what they missed, give them some type of enrichment," she said.
Brumley said the improvements he’s making may not be apparent right away, but he does intend on having all classrooms fully staffed at the start of the school year.
When it comes to fraud, he said the records at Helen Cox won’t be the last he inspects.
“We are building processes and building structures to make sure, if there’s any form of corruption in the system, we’re going to flush it out,” Brumley said.
An attorney for several of the accused Helen Cox administrators sent an open letter to the parish school board, Monday (July 29), requesting members intervene with the case.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.