JPSO: Man shot on the Huey P. Long Bridge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot while driving on the Huey P. Long Bridge Sunday night (July 28), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office confirmed the following day.
JPSO spokesman Jason Rivarde said the victim was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle shortly after 11:30 p.m. and told investigators he had been shot while he was traveling eastbound on the bridge.
A family member of the victim told FOX 8 the 23-year-old had been driving when he was shot and the passenger of the car took over to drive them to the hospital. According to the family member, the victim was shot four times and was in stable condition Monday.
Rivarde said a motive was not yet known and the family member said the events leading up to the shooting were unclear. However, Rivarde did say investigators do not believe the shooting was random.
As of Monday night, no other injuries had been reported in connection to the shooting.
No additional information was immediately available.
