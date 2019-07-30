Louisiana coach charged with 25 counts of molestation of juvenile

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is accused of the molestation of a juvenile over the span of years while at a Northwest Louisiana private school.
Steven Pierce Weir, 62, of Coushatta is charged with 25 counts of molestation of a juvenile and 60 counts of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student. Weir is also charged with one count each of extortion, computer aided solicitation of a minor and cyberstalking.
Earlier in July, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted regarding the alleged molestation of a juvenile by an educator dating back to the summer of 2006. The alleged molestation continued beyond the victim’s high school graduation in 2012, according to RRPSO.
The victim was a student at Riverdale Academy in Red River Parish where Weir was a basketball coach and teacher.
Forensic evidence was collected by detectives supporting the allegations. A warrant was issued for Weir’s arrest. He was taken into custody in Lexington, Kentucky while visiting relatives. He was taken into custody with out incident.
Weir remains in custody. No bond has been assigned.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Anyone with information concerning this specific investigation and/or any other incidents of abuse or inappropriate actions involving Weir, please contact the RRPSO Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 932-6701.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.