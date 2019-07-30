New Orleans homeowners upset over spike in property values

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many residents across New Orleans are angry after being notified their property values are twice -- sometimes three times -- their last appraisal.
Homeowners assembled at a meeting Monday evening (July 29) to air their grievances and get some answers. However, many said they walked away frustrated and feeling like they’re fighting a losing battle.
Tempers flared as more than 100 people flocked to what’s normally a modest, neighborhood meeting with the Fairgrounds/Triangle Neighborhood Association. The issue that brought them there, however, spans across all areas of the city.
Morgan Clevenger is the president of the neighborhood association and said she was flocked by concerned residents after they learned they’re property values have seen huge spikes.
“Property values are skyrocketing,” Clevenger said. “Algiers, Hollygrove, Lower [and] Upper 9th Ward, Gentilly, our neighborhood. There are neighborhoods all over the city, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to be in a situation in the city to push them out because they can’t pay.”
Clevenger said people are fearful if the parish holds them to their new property values and the higher taxes that come with them, it would force them to sell and move outside the city.
“We’re seeing 100, 200, 300 percent increases. We’re a longtime working neighborhood, longtime residents and working people and many people have been in house 20, 30 years,” Clevenger said. We came back after Katrina, we did the hard work, made our neighborhood better, and like, wow, are we being penalized now because we have a better neighborhood?"
Louisiana state law says every four years, properties need to be reassessed by their assessor’s office. Orleans Parish tax assessor Erroll Williams was at the meeting Monday night and said he and his team are simply doing their job, following a formula based on home sales in any neighborhood.
According to Williams, cities across the country are seeing higher assessments, and he pointed to reasons like development, short term rentals and gentrification for the increases.
“My job is to figure it out and come up with a value for the neighborhood. That’s what we try to do. And, have people understand the process and give the public what they expect, and that we have an ear willing to listen, follow the information, the facts and based on those facts we make adjustments,” Williams said.
Williams said the law prohibits assessors from entering a home or property. This is why, he said, after the assessment, residents can contest it with additional information.
“Does the house fit the formula? Sometimes, you go out and see the valuation on the property, and say, ‘See, this isn’t worth it.' Then, you go out and see a house that’s repaired and in good condition, only for the property owner to bring you pictures inside the house and it’s gutted. That, we don’t know,” Williams explained.
Still, many residents said they have battled flooding and storm damage, and paid for the work to make improvements. They echoed anger and frustration that they shouldn’t be penalized -- forced to pay more in property taxes -- all in exchange for the rebuilding they did themselves, when the governing bodies didn’t.
“Just because someone’s building a home in my neighborhood, my house doesn’t have to go up," resident Beverly Swinney said. “If they buy it at a certain price, that’s their tax. My taxes were already set at what I purchased it at, it should remain the same.”
For those 2020 valuations, residents who plan to contest the assessment have until August 1 to do so.
In terms of millages, Williams said a “roll back” will automatically go into effect, meaning that if property values are increased, millages will be reduced proportionally.
However, it was said Monday there will be a City Council meeting in November, where they’ll discuss increasing millages again, based on the new property valuations.
State Representative Royce Duplessis spoke on a few state constitutional amendments that would effect the issue.
One passed in 2018, sponsored by State Senator JP Morrell, that would allow for those who see property tax increased by more than 50 percent would be allowed to phase in, paying larger increments over the course of a few years.
Another amendment on the ballot this year would go to all voters in the state of Louisiana, but would only impact the city of New Orleans. Duplessis said it would allow city leaders to come up with programs to create tax exemptions and freezes aimed at helping to offset long-term property owners from losing their homes. But, it would require a homestead exemption.
