RECIPE: Tony’s bold burger picnic recipe

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When you pair our Burger Marinade along with our BOLD Creole Seasoning, you create the perfect summer pair! With three pounds of ground beef marinated in Burger Marinade... stuffed with cream cheese/jalepenos and mixed with BOLD Creole Seasoning, you will create a mouthwatering, spicy and cheesy burger everyone will crave.
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cooking time: 14-16 minutes
Serves: 8
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 Lbs Ground Beef
- 1/2 cup Tony Chachere’s Burger Marinade
- 2 Tbsp Tony Chachere’s BOLD Creole Seasoning
- 1 8oz. Block of Cream Cheese, Softened
- 1 Tbsp Tony Chachere’s BOLD Creole Seasoning
- 1 Jalapeño, Seeded and Finely Diced
DIRECTIONS:
1: Preheat grill.
2: In a bowl, combine ground beef, Tony’s Burger Marinade and 2 tablespoons of Tony’s BOLD Creole Seasoning. Measure 1/2 cup portions of beef, shape into patties and chill in the refrigerator.
3: Meanwhile, make the cream cheese mix by combining softened cream cheese with jalapeños and 1 tablespoon of Tony’s BOLD Creole Seasoning.
4: Spoon cream cheese mix onto center of parchment or wax paper. Starting with the paper edge closest to you, carefully fold it over the cream cheese and using your hands, form into log and twist ends. Place in freezer for 30 minutes.
5: Remove patties from fridge and the cream cheese mix from freezer.
6: Slice cream cheese into 1/2-inch rounds, remove paper and place in the center half of the patties. Top with another patty and pinch edges to seal in the filling.
7: Grill burgers over medium heat, about 7-8 minutes per side (or until cooked through), and internal temperature registers 160-degrees on thermometer.
8: Serve burgers on toasted buns with your favorite toppings.
NOTE: Feel free to swap out the cream cheese for your favorite cheese. The key is to place it in the freezer to firm up a bit. This prevents the filling from completely melting and oozing out while cooking.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.