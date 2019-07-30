Heavy downpours, street flooding possible Tuesday

Deep tropical moisture and a weak disturbance will make rain and storms likely Tuesday. Heavy downpours and isolated street flooding are the biggest threats.
If another two inches of rain falls at the airport, it will end up being the wettest July on record for New Orleans International. Records extend back to 1946.
After today, rain chances will lower, and only spotty storms are expected for the rest of the week.
While we are watching a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic, no tropical systems are expected to impact the Gulf over the next 5 days.
