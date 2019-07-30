St. John Parish to shut off water for unpaid bills, but some claim meter readings inaccurate

“Manual reads are completed for approximately 75 percent of the meters resulting in ‘actual’ readings. This decreases the number of faulty register issues. On occasion, numbers are transposed or digits added and a re-read is generated. We have implemented a number of changes to ensure residents have accurate readings. We receive fewer complaints than previously, but there is a process in place to address valid concerns and it has been working. When valid issues are identified with reading, customer accounts are credited. However, some people are not making any payments or are making partial payments which increases the amount owed.”