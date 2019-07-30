St. John Parish to shut off water for unpaid bills, but some claim meter readings inaccurate

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish officials notified some residents their water will be turned off amid a crackdowns on customers with unpaid bills. However, some of those same customers said they aren’t paying because the meter readings are inaccurate.
Laplace resident Mert Miller said the batteries ran out of his meter several years ago, and they have yet to be replaced.
“I requested back in May a manual reading, an actual manual reading of my water meter, with Mr. Alexander of the utilities department, and I haven’t seen anybody since,” Miller said. “For years, our water bills have been 50, 55 dollars, and then one month they’ll shoot up to $150, and that started a couple of years ago after the batteries wore out on the new meters,”
Parish President Natalie Robottom responded to concerns about inaccurate readings with this statement:
“Manual reads are completed for approximately 75 percent of the meters resulting in ‘actual’ readings. This decreases the number of faulty register issues. On occasion, numbers are transposed or digits added and a re-read is generated. We have implemented a number of changes to ensure residents have accurate readings. We receive fewer complaints than previously, but there is a process in place to address valid concerns and it has been working. When valid issues are identified with reading, customer accounts are credited. However, some people are not making any payments or are making partial payments which increases the amount owed.”
Several years ago, the parish started having problems with its water meters failing. According to Councilman Larry Snyder, the parish has secured a $6 million loan to replace the system. The new system is currently in the bidding process.
However, St. John Parish officials sent out a notice that starting August 1, the utilities department would start shutting off water to accounts that haven’t been paid in the last 180 days.
“We’re not just going to shut people off. We’re going to let them know what the plan is, and then after that, people who’s behind -- because we got a lot of people that just stopped paying their water bills,” Snyder said.
He said just because you don't see utility workers outside your house, doesn't mean your meter isn't being read.
"They see our meter readers just drive by and look at the meter and keep going, but that's what our meters can do. We got to drive by it, we just use the computers in the truck, and it can pick up the signal coming from the meters," Snyder said.
Miller said he believes his meter hasn’t been manually read, because it’s been covered with dirt and left untouched. But, Robottom said just because a meter is dirty, doesn’t mean it isn’t being read.
“The utilities department is aware of the meters with dead batteries," Robottom said. "If the meter is covered with mud, it may still be transmitting a signal. But if the meter is being read manually, utility staff must clear the mud. Every attempt is made to manually read meters with faulty registers. If the meters are not read manually or electronically in a cycle, the software system issues an estimate reading. The utility department makes it a priority to read bills if they were estimated the previous month.”
Snyder said the parish handles non-working meters by a case-by-case basis.
“If your meter was not working, we went and got another meter to replace that meter that wasn’t working. And from that point on, you had a good meter,” Snyder said.
According to the parish, customers have five business days to pay their bills, or arrange a payment plan before being disconnected.
Some residents like Miller said they're not willing to pay until they can be sure their meters are accurately read.
"I think it's just the guy on the big black horse is swinging his sword, and putting the fear in the people that their water's going to be cut off," Miller said.
The parish doesn’t have a timeline on when the new meters will be installed.
Snyder said the battery life of the new meters will last 20, rather than 10 years.
Parish officials said a deposit and the current bill must be paid to receive a payment plan. All payment plans require payment of the current bill and the agreed upon amount until the account is current.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.