TODAY: Orleans Council Budget Committee to address severe and repetitive flooding

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Flood-proofing some homes in New Orleans could mean lifting them.
The New Orleans City Council Budget Committee is expected to take up two ordinances that would help pay to get the job done.
Councilmember Jared Brossett wants to appropriate $12 million to homes that have experienced severe flooding.
The funding would come from a grant through FEMA’s “flood mitigation assistance program.”
The idea is to elevate more than 50 homes that have experienced severe and repetitive flooding.
Residents in areas that see flooding say the last few rain storms have forced them to go further away to prevent their cars from flooding.
That is just one of the topics the committee is slated to take up Tuesday including Hurricane Barry's financial impact on the city of New Orleans.
Barry impacted City operations for five days, from July 10 to July 14.
The total financial impact of Barry is not yet finalized, but the City estimates it spent between $2.3M and $3.1M and it expects to be reimbursed for approximately 75% of its total costs related to the hurricane.
