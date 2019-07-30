Western Hemisphere tropics heating up

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There are two hurricanes moving through the Eastern Pacific. Erick is a Category 4 and Flossie is a 1. Right now it appears Erick will pass south of Hawaii. In the Atlantic a disturbance over Puerto Rico is bring heavy downpours. It has a slight chance to develop over the Bahamas later this week but it will stay away from the Gulf of Mexico.
A second disturbance in the far Eastern Atlantic also has a low chance for development over the next five days. This is well out to sea and there is a lot of time to watch its progress.
Back at home the trend will be toward fewer storms later this week and for the weekend. It will be typically hot for early August with highs in the lower 90s.
It could turn stormy again next week.
