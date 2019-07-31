Alternative solutions to long lines at the OMV

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State records show long wait times are common at the Office of Motor Vehicles in Louisiana.
As FOX 8 reported in a Lee Zurik investigation, the Veterans Boulevard OMV facility in New Orleans is the state’s busiest.
“When our daughter just had been able to get her license, we thought we needed to come here and we sat for 6 hours,” Marlene Goebel said.
When FOX 8 went to the Veterans OMV Wednesday (July 31), Germaine Baptiste was out front on the phone with Senator Jay Luneaux’s office complaining about the wait time.
“I told him the next governor that’s going to run for office will have to hire more people in the OMV. There’s like more than 20 people up in here, and it’s still taking hours of wait time,” Baptiste said.
State records show the workforce has remained about the same over the past four years and so has the number of customers served. The wait time, though, skyrocketed from 37 minutes in 2015 to two hours and 36 minutes this year.
Not far away, though, a private motor vehicle office wasn’t busy at all.
“We’re an authorized licensed public tag agent. We’re contracted by the state of Louisiana. We are one of many public tag agents throughout the state,” Amy Casey said.
Dozens of businesses are located in the metro area that provide a majority of the same services as a state OMV, but you’ll have to pay a fee.
“We’re an alternative solution whereas we charge an extra fee above the state fee," Casey explained. “It’s call a convenience fee and we can charge 18 dollars above the state fees. For example, we’re authorized to renew driver’s licenses, apply for a duplicate, or title your car. We have all the specialized plates that you can get from the state.”
Casey said the wait time to get a driver’s license is roughly 10 minute.
The OMV Commissioner blames the increased wait times on a 2016 Legislative Bill that makes it easier for drivers with outstanding fines, penalties or fees to get their drivers license reinstated.
Instead of needing to pay the full unpaid amount, the law authorized the OMV to start a payment plan for these drivers. As long as they pay the agreed upon installments, they can once again legally drive.
Businesses like Auto Title Express cannot perform that service.
Still, people like Marlene Goebel said she is happy with the convenience of not having to wait for hours at the OMV, when she needs something that a business can provide.
