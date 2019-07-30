7 arrested in Louisiana for alleged crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has arrested seven men for child pornography and other crimes against children.
Tomas Gabriel Chox-Lopez, 20, illegally residing in Lake Charles, was arrested on seven counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Chox-Lopez was previously deported and illegally returned to this country. A detainer has been placed on Chox-Lopez by HSI.
Byron Brown, 43 of Houma, was arrested on 61 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Further investigation revealed Brown to be in communication with a third party in Pennsylvania regarding their mutual sexual interest in children and facilitating the sexual abuse of an identified child in Pennsylvania.
Robert Edmondson, 47, of Lake Charles, was arrested on 22 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Edmondson, a registered sex offender, has additional charges pending.
Mark Keefe, 37, of Leesville, was arrested on 200 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Nery Enrique Moreno Orellana, 45, of Lake Charles, was arrested on 2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 2 counts of possession pornography of juveniles over the age of 13.
George Wannage, 26, of Iowa, was arrested on 14 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Michael Reynolds, 55 of Slidell, was arrested on 51 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 20 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 2 counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13, five counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of oral sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13.
Reynolds took in foster children and other people in need over many years. More unidentified victims are believed to exist, and of them some abused as children would now be in their 20’s.
General Landry encourages anyone with information regarding Reynolds to contact the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. Callers may remain anonymous.
