7 arrested in Louisiana for alleged crimes against children

Michael Reynolds, 55 of Slidell, was arrested on 51 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 20 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 2 counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13, five counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of oral sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13.