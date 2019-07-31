Boil water advisory issued for Jean Lafitte

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Water Department advised residents in the Jean Lafitte area to boil their water on Wednesday (July 31).
he area affected by the advisory is Privateer Boulevard and Jean Lafitte Boulevard, South of the elevated water tower in Lafitte.
When performing repairs to a valve on Leo Kerner Boulevard there was a loss of water pressure.
The advisory is precautionary, according to a parish release.
All residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first or use bottled water. Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation until further notice.
Boil the water for a one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has come to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.