Cafe du Monde opens in City Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The new location of Cafe du Monde opened its doors in the iconic City Park Casino building today to a crowd of people.
The opening comes after months of renovation to the 1913 building including the addition of a City Park gift shop.
City Park offered the building up for bid after the lease of the former restaurant, Morning Call, expired and after a bidding process that saw all sides go back to the table, Cafe du Monde emerged with the highest offer to the park.
The new restaurant will not operate 24 hours a day, however, offering beignets and cafe au lait from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. every day but Friday and Saturday when customers can get the sweet treats until 1 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.