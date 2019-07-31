Causeway Commission to receive updates on bridge improvement projects

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - There are plenty of safety changes happening along the Causeway with more to come.
The Causeway Commission is meeting Wednesday to get updates on the project and what it has in store for commuters.
People who commute across the Causeway may have seen the upgrades with new safety bays at 12 different locations on the bridge.
Contractors have been working over the Summer months installing the bays along the southbound bridge.
During the month of June, crews closed the right lane to install the bays along with nighttime work to remove the guardrails.
Along with this, the Causeway Commission will also raise the rails 25 inches. That work has already begun on the north end of the bridge.
Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou says there are multiple breakdowns on the Causeway everyday and the new bays will help keep traffic moving and make the bridge safer.
The measures will also protect vehicles from crashing into the water, something that happened earlier in June of this year. Dufrechou says the improved safety rails would likely have prevented that.
“Everything we do is about safety for our commuters,” says Dufrechou. “When something happens on the bridge, everybody here stops. It’s all about the response for the safety of the individuals. I’m going to hopefully keep some hair when these things are finished. It is a necessity for the future of all of our commuters.”
Wednesday’s meeting will discuss the current construction that is underway and will involve some changes to the plan. But the commission still expects all safety projects will be completed by the end of the year.
