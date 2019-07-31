Comparing Michael Thomas’ contract to his NFL peers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Michael Thomas agreed to an extension with the Saints Wednesday that will pay him $100 million over the five years of the contract.
The sports contract database, Spotrac, has a full list of wide receiver contracts. Here’s how Thomas’ agreed upon contract stacks up:
Thomas’ $100 million in total value is ten million more than Beckham, Jr., although the LSU product tops Thomas in guaranteed value, $65 million to $61 million.
The largest contract value in the league, regardless of position, belongs to Matt Ryan who is set to receive $150 million from the Falcons over the life of his five-year deal. Thomas’ $100 million ranks 17th in the NFL.
When it comes to annual average, quarterbacks dominate the list, taking up the first 11 slots, headlined by Russell Wilson’s $35 million. Thomas’ $20 million is 22nd in the league, behind 17 quarterbacks, 1 outside linebacker (Khalil Mack, CHI), 1 defensive tackle (Aaron Donald, LAR) and 2 defensive ends (DeMarcus Lawrence, DAL & Frank Clark, KC.)
Thomas will earn just over $1.1 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal.
