Councilwoman encourages citizens to appeal Orleans Parish property assessments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With two little ones and a third on the way, Chais Sweat said he’s hyper-conscious of the Orleans Parish assessor’s property valuations.
“It’s going to affect this neighborhood and lots of other neighborhoods,” Sweat said.
Sweat purchased his home in 2014 for nearly $500,000. Just this year, he had it privately appraised, coming in at nearly $650,000. Even though the parish assessor’s figures come in a touch above that, he said he’s lucky as other neighbors are seeing much higher valuations. Now, he’s seriously calling into question how the assessor comes to that figure.
“If it was close to the private appraisal, that would have been worth it to me. It was 15 pages long, it involved looking at comps in the area, had a very well laid out methodology, so if it had been close to that appraisal, I could have lived with it,” he said.
Sweat said he hasn’t done major renovations to his home, and he hasn’t seen major development in the surrounding areas. But, he said his family is being forced to have serious conversations about their next move.
“I’ve got two kids a third along the way. I’m paying for private school, this is going to impact those decisions," Sweat said. “This just makes it all the more expensive to live in the city.”
Assessor Erroll Williams told FOX 8 he’s simply doing his job, and the property assessments come from a state-wide formula that takes into account home sale and purchase prices in any given area. But, that’s not keeping people from writing their concerns into New Orleans council offices.
Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen said she understands concern among citizens is growing, as is hers.
“I’m hoping this isn’t going to push our homeowners out of our home. I’m hearing that,” Nguyen said. “I don’t think we had a balance embedded to protect property values for local residents. So that way, we don’t push them out, but what’s done is done."
She said it’s still weeks out until City Council can become involved in the process, but it will eventually be responsible for reviewing some of the assessment appeals. At last check with the assessor’s office, more than 1,500 property owners have visited the office to discuss or dispute property values across the city. But Ngyuen said appealing those quotes is the best option for citizens right now.
“I know its hard, frustrating, scary, particularly that you’ve worked all your life to save up and purchase that home, and you come to know the property taxes you bought in,” Nguyen said.
The open rolls period closes in Orleans Parish on August 19, but the deadline to file a formal appeal is August 22.
Nguyen said they are hoping to discuss some millages impacted at the council meeting on August 8.
