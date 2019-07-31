Eli Manning receives high praise from fallen teammate’s father

NEW YORK (WVUE) - The New York Giants will be starting the new season without a beloved old quarterback.
New Orleans native Eli Manning will still be there, but Jared Lorenzen passed away at 38 almost a month ago.
Lorenzen’s father, Joe, hopes the best for Manning as the father grieves his son, according to a report in the New York Post.
“I wish nothing but the best for Eli,’’ Joe Lorenzen told The Post on Monday. “He is a good man. I want to say a good kid, but he is a good man. I hope he has a great year this year.’’
Lorenzen, a former quarterback at Kentucky who had the size of an offensive tackle, was Manning’s teammate when the Newman star won a Super Bowl in 2007.
Manning was one of a small group of Giants who attended Lorenzen’s memorial service in Kentucky.
“It means a lot to our whole family,’’ Joe Lorenzen said to the Post. “They’ve been a class act since Day 1. Eli has been great too, just a first-class teammate and friend.’’
Lorenzen is survived by two children.
