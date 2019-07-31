Leaf blower bandits caught on camera in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are trying to identify two men in the investigation of a theft in the 8600 block of Belfast Street on July 23.
At about 1:48 p.m., the victim reportedly observed the unknown person removing his orange ECHO Leaf Blower from the rear open bed of his truck. The person then reportedly fled on a bicycle with the leaf blower, along with a second person
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.