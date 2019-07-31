Man injured in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left a man injured.
Police reported the shooting around 1:30 a.m.
According to an NOPD spokesperson, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2900 block of Pauger Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
