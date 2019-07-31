Nicondra: Not as stormy to finish the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a fairly wet day on Tuesday with even the minimal rain at Louis Armstrong International Airport pushing this July into the top five wettest on record we will finish the month and start a new one on a drier note. There is still enough moisture and heat to get one or two big storms to develop, but with high pressure edging back across the area from east to west it will be more difficult for those storms to come together. The lower rain coverage sticks around into the start of the weekend until we get another surge of moisture to move into the region bringing rain chances up late Sunday into Monday. In the tropics we are still watching a wave moving through the Greater Antilles with a low chance of development in the five day period possible somewhere off the eastern coast of Florida. A wave hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a better chance of forming into a depression early next week.