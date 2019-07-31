NOPD searching for suspect accused of shooting inside Bourbon St. restaurant

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman accused of shooting a gun inside of a Bourbon Street restaurant Sunday.
Police responded to the business in the 400 block of Bourbon St. after a report of shots fired.
Around 2:20 a.m., the female suspect became irate inside the location over the quality of her food and she began punching the cook. Another employee broke up the fight and escorted the suspect out of the business.
The suspect later returned and pulled a handgun out of her purse, pointed the gun at the employee and demanded a refund. When the employee told the suspect to leave, the suspect fired a shot into the back wall of the business and fled onto Bourbon St.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
