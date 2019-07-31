NOPD touts budget, crime reduction success at City Council budget meeting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police and the Department of Homeland Security laid out their budgets and efforts to crack down on crime to the City Council’s budget committee Tuesday afternoon (July 30).
NOPD leaders said they are pleased with what the departments have been able to accomplish together so far this year, including their successes in crime reduction and spending less on things like overtime for officers.
Chief Shaun Ferguson told the council they’ve been able to save money while also continuing to increase manpower and its general fund obligation increase as well.
Also, Ferguson said the crime reduction plan is working, and community policing led to a violent crime reduction in three of the seven districts. The department has also seen a reduction in juvenile crime, Ferguson said, partly due to stricter curfew enforcement. Additionally, Ferguson said the position that juvenile court judges took made all the difference.
“I think that curfew has been instrumental as a tool, but that is not the only tool,” Ferguson said. “Working with the criminal justice partners, and the judges are doing a better job at assessing, and our district attorneys office is making sure that we’re really on the same page with holding all these individuals accountable.”
The Office of Homeland security told the council there are now more than 400 cameras installed in every police and council district. They cost the city $5,500 per unit to assemble and install. About half of the cameras are privately owned cameras integrated into the city’s Real-Time Crime Center through the safe camp platinum program.
According to Collin Arnold, Homeland Security’s director, the cameras are helping city officials deal with flooded streets, crime hot-spots and even things like illegal dumping. There’s also a new flood warning system that will soon be up and operating, he said, in an effort to make it clear to drivers what streets are flooded and warning them not to drive through.
“It’s a sign that has flashing LED lights so it indicates when the road is closed and if there’s high water," Arnold said.
He said the signs will be installed on both sides of frequently flooded underpasses and will also have weather stations attached to them, so the city can collect rainfall data. The signs will be programmed to turn on when a certain amount of water is detected.
“It’s automatically triggered by a certain amount of water in the streets. And once it gets to that level, it’s on. The lights start going off and flashing, and it also alerts technicians that will be in the Real Time Crime Center to look at that location with cameras," Arnold said.
The National Weather Service and the Sewerage and Water Board have expressed interest in the new system as well, Arnold said.
The city said the warning systems will be placed in 12 spots near underpasses, but they’re working to add more in the future.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.