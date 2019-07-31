Police investigate shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night that left a 24-year-old man injured.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Filmore St. and Schultz Ally.
The victim is in stable condition, according to police.
The St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the Covington Police Department were able to process and collect evidence located on the scene.
If you have any information, contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 where you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.