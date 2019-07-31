Shelby: Spotty Storms through the Weekend

Spotty storms are expected each afternoon today through the weekend. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with typically hot conditions for early August. Highs will be in the low 90s.
It could turn stormy again next week which would knock a few degrees off our high temperatures.
There are a couple of Atlantic we are keeping an eye on. The first, just north of Hispaniola has a slight chance to become a tropical depression over the weekend near the Bahamas. It will ultimately turn northeast and stay away from the Gulf of Mexico.
A second disturbance in the far Eastern Atlantic has a slightly better chance for development in the next five days. There’s plenty of time to watch this one, and right now there’s no cause for concern in our area.
