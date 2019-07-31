St. John Parish crime concerns after double homicide

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - A double fatal shooting in Reserve earlier this week brings the total number of homicides in St. John Parish to eight -- more than the number of homicides in St. John for all of 2018.
Kerell Sanders was 18 when he was shot and killed early Tuesday (July 30), along with 20-year-old Kyron Perriloux. Both were found dead inside a car in a ditch off Airline Highway.
Keisha Sanders said the loss of her son is devastating.
“He was a light in the midst of darkness,” she said. “How I am feeling cannot be described in words."
Over the last 10 years, the homicide in rate in St. John has fluctuated. In 2009, there were six, then in 2013, it spiked to 14.
Crime in some areas have caused residents like Gail Amacker to change their routines.
“If fact, I don’t even spend a lot of time outside at nighttime anymore and I make sure nothing’s around me when I go in my house,” Amacker said. “It’s a shame to have to live that way.”
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Trege said in most cases, the homicides are committed by a few people.
“We have to find a way of breaking the cycle,” Trege said. “I’ve seen a lot of things happen and I’ll tell you, this it’s a small group in St. John Parish that’s involved in these homicides and it appears to be a cycle.”
It’s a cycle, Sanders said needs to end by people coming forward about crimes they see.
“If you are living in this community,” Sanders said. “You know Kerell. If you went to school with him, you know him. You know him.”
Citizens with information about this incident are asked to call Crimestoppers or submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website: http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php.
