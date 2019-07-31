Teenager dies after single-vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Gray woman has died after a Monday (July 29) single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 90 East, just west of Hwy. 316, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
Breanna Bourgeois was traveling east on US 90 in a 2008 Nissan Altima while in a heavy rain around 2:39 p.m. She lost control of her vehicle and ran off of the roadway to the right her. Her vehicle struck a tree and she suffered critical injuries, investigators said.
Bourgeois was transported to the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance Service where she died from her injuries early Wednesday morning. Bourgeois and her passenger, who suffered minor injuries, were properly restrained during the crash.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor and this crash remains under investigation.
