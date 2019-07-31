Abita Springs without full time police presence amid contract cancellation

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) -The town of Abita Springs is without a full-time sheriff’s office presence for the first time in more than a dozen years.
A long-standing contract with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs Office has come to an end, at least for now.
The Abita Springs mayor and it’s 2,500 residents have been without a full-time police presence for just over a week now due to the cancellation of the contract that has been in place since 2006.
“As a business owner we really appreciated having a full-time police presence in town,” Brent Belsom, owner of the Abita Springs Cafe, said.
But that is no longer the case in Abita Springs.
“We were all taken aback. We didn’t know there were no negotiations anymore,” said alderwoman Evette Randolph.
The town’s budget has been strained recently, due to sewerage and drainage improvements.
But when mayor Dan Curtis looked for ways to save money, he looked at the long-standing $303,000 yealy contract with the sheriff’s office and hit a landmine
“Next thing you know the sheriff put out his press release,” Curtis said.
He said he thought he and the sheriff were negotiating a new deal, but was surprised when the sheriff decided to pull the contract -- which had provided the town with round the clock police presence for 13 years.
“It did catch me off guard. I was waiting on several options,” Curtis said.
Abita Springs residents say though the 24 hour-a-day police presence was removed, they’ve seen little change.
“I haven’t noticed a difference. We will have to see how it goes,” resident Greg Durel said.
For his part, the sheriff said he will provide Abita Springs residents with the same level of law-enforcement service that exists in other parts of the parish, but many say they preferred the prior arrangement
“It was much easier to go to the town hall and find a guy there seven days a week to help with any issue,” Belsom said.
Abita Springs contracts with the sheriff’s office were put in place in 2006 when the town voted to do away with its old police department following a corruption scandal.
St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Scott Lee said the department is 100 percent committed to providing Abita Springs with the best protection possible. He said they are willing to reopen the negotiations on a new full-time contract whenever Curtis is ready.
