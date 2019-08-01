August heat and storms are here

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Typical August heat will stick around into the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index 100-105 each day. There will also be a few spotty storms but not everyone will see daily showers and storms.
It could turn a bit stormier early next week before a hot area of high pressure tries to build over us by late next week.
A tropical depression is likely to form in the Tropical Atlantic by the weekend. There is no threat at this time to the Gulf of Mexico.
