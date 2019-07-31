Authorities investigate death after Louisiana inmate found unresponsive in chair

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are determining the cause of death of a work release inmate who was found unresponsive at Heck Industries in Baton Rouge.
On July 31, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a death investigation after the inmate, identified as George Merritte, 50, was found unresponsive in a chair in a breakroom.
Merritte was found by a Heck Industries employee, who called 911 and began CPR.
EMS personnel arrived shortly thereafter and tried to conduct lifesaving measures without success.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of Merritte’s body and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Investigators did not report any signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.
