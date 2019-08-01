Boat catches fire in Moonraker Lake in Eden Isles

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -Firefighters extinguished a boat fire Thursday in Moonraker Lake in Eden Isles.
St. Tammany Parish Fire District #1 says the boat owner was having some work done to his boat and the boat was filled with fuel.
Upon starting the inboard motor, the boat caught on fire. The dock and boat shed that the boat was moored in caught on fire and suffered significant damage.
The burning boat floated out into Moonraker lake. Firefighters borrowed a neighbor’s boat and used the prop wash to push the burning boat to the nearby point where they were able to successfully extinguish the fire.
No one was injured
