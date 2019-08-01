Entergy contractor electrocuted while cutting trees, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A worker for Entergy was electrocuted on Thursday morning in Algiers.
The victim, described as a contractor, was suspended in a tree by a harness about 25 feet above the ground in the 200 block of Cambridge Ct., according to the New Orleans Fire Department.
The 39-year-old man was believed to have come in contact with live wires while cutting back tree limbs from power lines, the NOFD said.
Members of the New Orleans Fire Department performed a high-angle recovery, using an Entergy lift truck, to retrieve the man.
Once on the ground the victim was pronounced dead.
The incident happened around 10:45 a.m.
