Graphic Video of Store Shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The manager of a busy, Gentilly convenience store has released graphic video of a chilling early morning robbery in which two of his employees were threatened.
It happened at 5:30 Thursday morning at the 'Empire Epress' at Chef, and Louisa.
A man armed with an AK short barrelled pistol, tucked under his arm stormed in to the Empire Express to commit armed robbery.
It was the first night on the job, for one of the attendants, who hit the floor when he saw the gun.
Growing impatient with the other cashier, the gunman pulls the trigger.
Luckily the only casualties, a few bottles of vodka.
"Feel bad but at least the workers good, sorry about the money but at least the worker is good," said manager Mubarak Mubarak.
The store clerk is seen dialing 911 as the robber left the store. The manager believes he had an accomplice.
"The way he waited to come inside. how do you know the store is empty inside he had someone watching for him," said Mubarak.
Police say they got the call at 5:37 Thursday morning and officers were there in 5 minutes, but the manager says it felt longer.
"I’m surprised where are the cops, what are they doing this time of the night," said Mubarak.
No one knows if a stronger police presence here would’ve made a difference but residents say they’d like to see it.
"He came all the way from Taco Bell, and nobody did nothing...I dont understand why," said Mubarak.
"More police would help, more patrols would help," said neighbor Dominic Green.
The store manager says the gunman got away with $1800.
He says his clerks will be back at work tonight and this time they’ll be prepared.
"He walks into the store and starts shooting, we’ve got a right to shoot him back," said Mubarak.
Police say the suspect had dreadlocks and wore a white long sleeve shirt with black pants and a black knit cap. If you know anything about his whereabouts, they ask that you give them a call.
