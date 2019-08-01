LSU football fall camp preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football players will be reporting to campus for the start of fall camp.
Before the open of camp on Friday, August 2 head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media and speak about preparations to before the season-opening game against Georgia Southern.
Michael Divinity Jr. slides from outside linebacker, where he was the team’s leading pressure-generator at 45 hurries, hits, and sacks in 2018 – to the inside, and he’ll be a versatile leader there.
Phillips and Patrick Queen have played important snaps and will duel it out and rotate next to Divinity. Queen was a sure a tackler as any Tiger last year (9.3 tackles per missed tackle, higher even than White’s excellent figure of 8.1), while Phillips was rock solid next to White last season.
Kristian Fulton returns as one of the best corners in the country. Last season, he held passers below 40% completion and a 51.9 NFL passer rating when targeted. Next to him, freshman Derek Stingley Jr. has all the makings of a superstar, entering as the No. 1 player in the country per Rivals.com.
In the spring everyone saw LSU’s new-look under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger in year two and passing game coordinator/receivers coach Joe Brady.
More spread, RPOs, and quarterback runs. A veteran quarterback in Joe Burrow who was as good as any player in the country over the final four weeks of the season. A pass-catching running back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a proven No. 1 receiver in Justin Jefferson.
Everyone is excited to see what the freshman class will bring to the table for the first time.
Davis-Price and Emery will draw eyes in the backfield, as will quarterback Peter Parrish.
Palmer and Devonta Lee add talent to the receiver room, while Marcel Brooks could be the heir to Delpit and Stevens in the hybrid safety quarter role.
Two-sport standout Maurice Hampton Jr. will start his career at safety before playing baseball in the spring.
