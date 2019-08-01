LSU football ranked in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

LSU Tiger Stadium (Source: Eddy Perez)
By Amanda Lindsley | August 1, 2019 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 2:27 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football is ranked No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25.

The Tigers ranking is their best preseason ranking since the 2012 when they topped the rankings. In 2016 the Tigers were also No. 6 in the preseason poll.

The top five of the Amway poll is led by Clemson and then Alabama. Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State round out the top 5.

2019 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1, Clemson (59), 1619

2, Alabama (6), 1566

3, Georgia, 1447

4, Oklahoma, 1415

5, Ohio State, 1368

6, LSU, 1218

7, Michigan, 1155

8, Florida, 1103

9, Notre Dame, 1100

10, Texas, 1038

11, Texas A&M, 893

12, Washington, 834

13, Oregon, 787

14, Penn State, 699

15, Utah, 642

16, Auburn, 606

17, Wisconsin, 436

17, UCF, 436

19, Iowa, 343

20, Michigan State, 313

21, Washington State, 274

22, Syracuse, 227

23, Stanford, 200

24, Iowa State, 169

25, Northwestern, 161

The Tigers are returning to campus and gearing up for fall camp which starts Friday, August 2. LSU’s first game of the season will be at home in Tiger Stadium against Georgia Southern Saturday, August 31.

