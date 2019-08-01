LSU football ranked in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football is ranked No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25.
The Tigers ranking is their best preseason ranking since the 2012 when they topped the rankings. In 2016 the Tigers were also No. 6 in the preseason poll.
The top five of the Amway poll is led by Clemson and then Alabama. Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State round out the top 5.
2019 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points
1, Clemson (59), 1619
2, Alabama (6), 1566
3, Georgia, 1447
4, Oklahoma, 1415
5, Ohio State, 1368
6, LSU, 1218
7, Michigan, 1155
8, Florida, 1103
9, Notre Dame, 1100
10, Texas, 1038
11, Texas A&M, 893
12, Washington, 834
13, Oregon, 787
14, Penn State, 699
15, Utah, 642
16, Auburn, 606
17, Wisconsin, 436
17, UCF, 436
19, Iowa, 343
20, Michigan State, 313
21, Washington State, 274
22, Syracuse, 227
23, Stanford, 200
24, Iowa State, 169
25, Northwestern, 161
The Tigers are returning to campus and gearing up for fall camp which starts Friday, August 2. LSU’s first game of the season will be at home in Tiger Stadium against Georgia Southern Saturday, August 31.
