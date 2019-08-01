New Orleans-area school targeted by cyber attack

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another area school has become the target of cyber-attacks.
The New Orleans Public School District said Morris Jeff Community School experienced a cybersecurity breach on Wednesday (Aug. 1).
School officials immediately shut down the network. Similar attacks targeted schools across the state and country.
The cyber criminals target the computer networks with malware, locking down the networks and demanding a ransom.
The New Orleans Public School System said it is making sure area schools have measures in place to prevent cyber-attacks.
