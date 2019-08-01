NOPD commander investigated for using excessive force is cleared

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A New Orleans Police Department commander under investigation for using excessive force while attempting to break up a fight has been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to an NOPD spokesman.
Police say while working the French Quarter Festival in April, 8th District Commander Octavio Baldassaro was attempting to break up a fight when he was struck by one of the individuals involved. Baldassaro attempted to detain that individual who resisted, and was eventually restrained by Baldassaro and placed under arrest for Disturbing the Peace, Resisting an Officer, Battery of a Police Officer and Tampering.
The incident, partially captured on cellphone video was posted to social media. The video was then turned over to NOPD’s Force Investigation Team.
After a review of the video, Superintendent Ferguson opened a formal disciplinary investigation into Baldassaro’s handling of the situation.
The FIT determined Baldassaro’s actions fell within the department’s Use of Force policy. Superintendent Ferguson has instructed his command staff to take a closer look into the case to determine if the officers could have handled the situation differently and if there’s an opportunity for additional training.
A department spokesman says this is regularly done in any Use of Force investigation, even when policy violations are not found.
Chief Ferguson released a statement saying, "As I said from the start of this investigation, the NOPD took what happened that day very seriously and as always, we were committed to conducting a fair and impartial investigation—and that’s what occurred. Bottom line, this was an unfortunate incident for all involved, and it is always the goal of this department to never have to engage in this way.
As your chief of police, I am fully committed to improving the interactions between our officers and the residents and visitors we serve. We must aim for continuous improvement and strive to achieve the highest level of quality in all aspects of our work to ensure, together, we are building a better and safer New Orleans for all."
