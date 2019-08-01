NOPD: Man shot multiple times in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting in the Seventh Ward.
Police reported the shooting around 11:35 a.m.
NOPD responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Annette Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
