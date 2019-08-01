NOPD: Shot fired inside Gentilly convenience store during armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating an armed robbery in Gentilly early Thursday morning.
According to police, the suspect walked into the Empire Express located in the 4300 block of Louisa around 5:30 a.m. armed with a rifle. The suspect demanded money from the cashier but when the cashier froze, the suspect fired one shot. The cashier complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a black male with dread locked hair. He was wearing a white long sleeved shirt, black pants, black knitted cap and a white bandanna over his face.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
