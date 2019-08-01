Orleans DA indicts four ‘T-Blocc’ gang members on racketeering charges

Cannizzaro says the suspects often live streamed their crimes on social media. Some of the incidents recorded include the broad daylight carjacking of a blue Maserati in Gert Town on May 23, a 15-minute Instagram Livestream of a high-speed escape in another carjacked vehicle and the theft of a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the trunk of an unmarked police vehicle that belonged to a NOPD Commander.