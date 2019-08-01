Orleans DA indicts four ‘T-Blocc’ gang members on racketeering charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro announced the indictment of four individuals Thursday on racketeering charges.
The 26-count indictment against the suspects includes auto burglaries, carjackings, shootings and armed robberies committed across New Orleans over the past 18 months.
According to Cannizzaro, 18-year-old Cornell Sparkman Jr., 23-year-old Quitman Hartford Jr., 29-year-old Jerome Jones and 17-year-old Dinero Alexander all face up to 50 years in prison.
The group, who went by the gang name of “T-Blocc” and “JayBucka Nation” are accused of committing crimes from Central City and Uptown to Gentilly and New Orleans East. The group also claimed affiliation with the “Byrd Gang/M3”, a group around the “Old Magnolia” housing projects.
Cannizzaro says the suspects often live streamed their crimes on social media. Some of the incidents recorded include the broad daylight carjacking of a blue Maserati in Gert Town on May 23, a 15-minute Instagram Livestream of a high-speed escape in another carjacked vehicle and the theft of a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the trunk of an unmarked police vehicle that belonged to a NOPD Commander.
One incident involving the suspects resulted in the death of one co-conspirator after their participation in a drive-by shooting that targeted a rival gang on March 28. That co-conspirator was shot during the incident and later found dead inside of a stolen vehicle ditched in the Garden District.
Sparkman, Hartford and Jones all remain in custody in the Orleans Parish Justice Center Jail as they await trial. Alexander remains at large.
Two juveniles are also affiliated with the indictment but have not been charged under the Louisiana Children’s Code. The racketeering charges are only applied to the four adult suspects.
