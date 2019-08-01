Possible relief for increases in New Orleans property taxes in to be on Nov. ballot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some homeowners across New Orleans have been shocked after opening their 2020 property assessments, only to see much higher numbers inside.
City leaders, like Councilman Jay Banks, say they are equally upset.
“I am just as frustrated shocked and upset as other folks are, mine went up too,” Banks said.
Banks said the number of people seeing double or triple their previous assessments is outrageous, and points to massive new developments happening in the same areas where homes have stood for generations. While he’s not placing blame on the assessor’s office, he said New Orleanians need to have some kind of buffer from skyrocketing property taxes.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to not burden residents with something they didn’t do," Banks said. “You have one house on one corner with an exorbitant price, but the people in the middle of the board didn’t plant a blade of grass. Now, their value has tripled, but their incomes haven’t tripled. We have to untie this.”
Banks said he plans to speak with legislators about relief for citizens.
But, State Senator J.P. Morrell said they saw this issue coming a mile away and already sent the issue to the voters.
“There are houses in a neighborhood where all the houses are occupied, and there are still Katrina houses in these neighborhoods. They’re blighted houses not in commerce,” Morrell said.
In November 2018, voters passed a constitutional amendment sponsored by Morrell to give immediate relief for only homestead property owners who see a 50 percent increase in their property taxes. Those property owners can pay a graduated scale over the next four years, until the next assessment. Morrell said, where the power really lies is in the city council not to raise property taxes.
“Government has to decide how much money they need, and if the government decides that they want more money, they roll the millages forward, and your taxes go up,” Morrell said.
According to the assessor’s office, since the city of New Orleans is seeing a higher property assessment across the city, there will be what’s called a rollback, which will be automatic and keep property taxes at the more affordable rates. But, New Orleans City Council will need to meet and decide whether to vote to roll the millages forward, costing citizens and homeowners more in property taxes.
“As a constituent, you need to go to government and say, ‘Make the case to me as to why you’re going to increase my taxes by rolling my millages forward,'" Morrell said. “If the city wants to give relief to homeowners, it simply has to collect less taxes.”
Still, according to Louisiana Senator Troy Carter, another solution lies in affordable housing across the city.
“To the extent that we can create incentives for home ownership, incentives for the maintenance to keeping people in their homes as it relates to ad valorem taxes going up, we should do that,” Carter said
Carter’s bill was approved by the legislature and will now go to voters statewide. If passed, it will not only allow New Orleans city government to exempt some affordable housing properties from some taxes, but could also allow the city to grant a full or partial exemption, or freeze the assessment level at the previous year’s assessment level. This, Carter said, would help New Orleans home owners suffering from high property taxes. But, he said asking all Louisiana voters to pass a constitutional amendment that will only impact New Orleans is a challenge.
“There’s north-south competition rivalry, if you will, which is counterproductive, because the money from the Superdome, the downtown area, the French Quarter generates [revenue] the entire state gets to enjoy. So, we don’t have the luxury to be myopic to think one part of the state is against the other. We really are one,” Carter said.
The open rolls period closes in Orleans Parish on August 19, and the deadline to file a formal appeal is August 22.
Morrell said out of the 64 parishes statewide, only two -- Calcasieu and Orleans -- are seeing patterns of high home assessments.
