Roosevelt Middle teacher arrested for pornography involving juveniles

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A teacher at Roosevelt Middle School in Kenner was arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Willie Ray Moses, 39 of Metairie, was arrested on 5 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Agents received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to an unknown person uploading images of child sexual abuse to a social network platform.
Agents were able to identify an address where the image/video of sexual abuse was uploaded from. Following the arrest, Moses was transported and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
The Jefferson Parish School System released a statement saying, "Jefferson Parish Schools has placed this employee on unpaid administrative leave and is cooperating fully with the Attorney General’s Office during their investigation. JP Schools is encouraging anyone with additional information about this employee to contact Agent Maher with the Attorney General’s Office at 225-326-6100.
The employee served as a teacher at Roosevelt Middle for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. According to the Attorney General’s Office, it does not appear that any of the juveniles were students. The safety of our students is our top responsibility. All JP Schools employees undergo a background check upon employment."
