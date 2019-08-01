Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office recovers body of missing boater

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing boater was found Thursday morning near Bayou Terrebonne.
According to TPSO Chief Deputy Col. Terry Daigre, dispatchers received a call from a boater just after Noon Wednesday who spotted an unoccupied boat with its motor still running in Bayou Terrebonne near the Bush Canal.
TPSO water patrol was dispatched to the area where they located the boat and began searching for its owner. The United States Coast Guard as well as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Montegut Fire Department were called to assist with the search.
A deputy and a Montegut firefighter continued the search for the missing boater through the night. Around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the body of 68-year-old Roy LeBeouf of Chauvin was located in the water.
The Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.
Investigators say foul play is not suspected.
