Zack: August starts hot with spotty storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the start of August which means summer is coming to an end but you know our summer weather pattern doesn’t leave us for quite a few more weeks.
Expect a mixture of sun and clouds for your day today as highs surge to the lower 90s. This will allow for heat indices to make it between 100-105 which is actually a bit below “normal” for this time of the year. We are technically in our hottest part of summer so conditions could be a lot worse. Spotty storms do remain possible later this afternoon, about a 30% coverage is expected.
Going into Friday and the weekend, a daily mix of sun and storms can be expected. Rain chances will stick around that 30-40% range as highs each afternoon make it into the lower 90s.
In the tropics we are moving into the peak of hurricane season as we enter the month of August. Now is the time we start looking out over the open Atlantic for tropical development and there is a tropical wave out there that has a high chance of development. This is still many days away from the United States and early indications show the steering may veer this more north with time.
