Arrest made in St. John Parish double homicide; family and friends gather to remember victims

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) -A New Orleans man has been arrested for the shooting deaths of two St. John Parish cousins.
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says 25-year-old Theron Williams of New Orleans was arrested Thursday.
He was booked on two counts of second degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000.
Kerell Tyrez Sanders, 18, and Kyron Perrilloux, 20, both of Reserve, were found Tuesday morning in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch at West Airline Highway and Dupont in Reserve. Both had been shot to death.
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to hold a vigil for Perrilloux.
They filled the street where he grew up; everyone wearing his favorite color in his memory.
Loved ones shared their favorite memories and prayed together calling for an end to the gun violence in their community.
Shannon Perrilloux says her son was just starting to get his life on the right track.
The sheriffs office says there’s been a recent uptick in gun violence in their community, especially among young people.
Kyron’s aunt, Shondrel Perrilloux, says her nephew would never leave without telling her she loved him and will remember his last words to her.
“He said I love you and he had some sense he might lose his life untimely, but like any family we were never prepared for this day to come,” said his aunt.
For the people who shot her son and nephew to death in their car, Shannon Perrilloux says they’ll eventually get what they deserve.
“They took two innocent young lives and you don’t do that. They have no regard for human life so I have no regard for theirs,” she said.
