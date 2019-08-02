Brees and Zion forming budding relationship over New Orleans sports

“First of all, let’s take a step back. Zion (Williamson) hasn’t played a game yet, right? He hasn’t stepped foot on the court yet for the Pelicans during a regular season game. So as much excitement as there is and I think at the end of the day, for me as being a guy who knows what it’s like to come to a city and feeling like, man, it’s kind of starting from scratch and building something from the ground up. That’s the way we felt when we came here in 06 with Sean Payton and all the guys that came in that year and here we are 14 years later and we’re able to look at all that we’ve accomplished and how we’re still trying to climb and get better,” said Brees.