Cam Newton speaks about his recovery and why he sat out of Thursday’s Training Camp

It seems as though this shoulder injury has increased Cam’s awareness of the importance of rightly managing his health, both mentally and physically. He explained, “When you’re hurt for so long, you’ve just been telling yourself, ‘Just do it, just do it.’” He continued, “Because you’ve been hurt for so long, you don’t know what 100 percent feels like.” This mental and physical battle is where Newton has learned the importance of trusting in a process, even if progression takes time. Confident in this, he said, “I’ve got to uphold my end by taking care of myself first, and everything else falls in line.”