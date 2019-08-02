FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #47: Michael Thomas Returns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Michael Thomas returns to the practice field after reaching a 5-year, $100 million extension. Hear how his return impacts the first team offense and what the team will look like with Thomas and Cook on the field together.
Sean Fazende on Thomas’ first day back at the Saints’ practice facility:
“He was back and he looked good and this thing got resolved. I think this got resolved at the perfect time because I think if it would have stretched into this weekend, we would have had a little more of a topic than it had been.”
Fazende on Thomas and tight end Jared Cook spreading defenses thin:
“That blueprint will come out very soon because until Jared Cook proves it, they’re going to bracket Michael Thomas. But it is not going to take long for Jared Cook to prove it.”
