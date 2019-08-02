2 Georgia Southern football players arrested, suspended

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Georgia Southern University football players have been suspended from all football operations after being arrested earlier this week.
Starting quarterback Shai Werts and defensive end Quan Griffin were arrested in separate incidents this week.
Head coach Chad Lunsford said that Werts was arrested Wednesday near his hometown in Saluda, S.C. He was charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine. A white powdery substance on the hood of the vehicle tested positive for a cocaine substance at the scene, according to the police report.
Werts was charged with misdemanor cocaine posession, according to the Saulda County Detention Center. WTOC has confirmed he bonded out and is back in Statesboro.
Below is the complete police report on the incident:
Werts is a redshirt junior from Clinton, S.C. He has started at quarterback the last two seasons, leaving questions about who will be the starting QB heading into the Aug. 31 kickoff against LSU in Death Valley.
“We talk an awful lot here about next man up and this is an opportunity right now for some young guys at quarterback and we don’t have really anybody that’s taken snaps in a game, so they’re going to have to grow up quick and you know, see what they’re all about. I did think the quarterbacks came out and handled it very well today, though,” said Lunsford.
Griffin was arrested Thursday in Florida in connection with a domestic incident. He faces four felony charges including battery and burglary. In total, there are eight charges against Griffin.
Griffin is a junior from Glen Saint Mary, Fla. He played in all 13 games in the 2018 season.
Lunsford read a statement Friday morning as the team began the first day of practice.
“Keeping with our student athlete code of conduct, Georgia Southern has intermly suspended quarterback Shai Werts and defensive end Quan Griffin from all football-related operations after we received information that the two were recently arrested in separate incidents this week...these suspensions are in place to protect Shai, Quan and the University and will allow us to gather more informaton. Since these are now pending legal cases, the university will not be able to provide any more information,” Lunford said.
Griffin is still in the Bradford County, Fla. jail with a $345,000 bond.
Two other men with the last name Griffin are also in the Bradford County Jail. WTOC has confirmed all three men are related and were arrested together in connection to that family domestic violence incident.
