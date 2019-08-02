Houma sex offender arrested for pornography and weapons violations

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Houma sex offender was arrested Friday in connection with a multi-agency child pornography investigation.
Kenneth Patrick Porche Jr., 39, faces 23 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and seven counts of firearms possession by a convicted felon.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Louisiana State Police and agents of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit executed a search warrant at Porche’s home where the weapons were discovered, said TPSO Chief Criminal Deputy, Terry Daigre.
“This is a case where our deputies, working closely with other agencies, have assisted in taking a dangerous criminal from our community,” Col. Daigre said. “This was not a routine weapons collection. It included a 12-gauge shotgun with a sawed-off barrel and stock.”
In addition to the sawed-off shotgun, weapons recovered from Porche’s home included three additional shotguns, two rifles and a .22 pistol.
After his arrest, Porche was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he is being held without bond.
