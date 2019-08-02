New Orleans city attorneys file motion to dismiss suit over Gert Town radiation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans fires back against a lawsuit it faces over radioactive material in Gert Town.
City attorneys filed a motion Thursday to get the lawsuit dismissed.
The city did find evidence of radioactive material in the soil near Lowerline and Coolidge Corner in 2013, but plaintiffs claim they didn’t find out about it until this year when crews started pulling up the street to perform radiation removal.
City attorneys claim the plantiffs lawsuit doesn’t prove that the city has violated any federal law or regulation.
